Governor Nyesom Wike has stated that if the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) remains adamant about zoning the party’s national chairmanship to the south, it should also be willing to face the consequence.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The Rivers governor made this clear when stakeholders of Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area paid him a solidarity visit at the Government House in Port Harcourt on Saturday, January 14, Channels TV reports.

During the visit, the fiery governor claimed that the resignation of a former member of the Board of Trustees (BOT) of the PDP, Professor A. B. C. Nwosu, from the party has vindicated the G5 governors.

Wike said he has continued to challenge the PDP on the ground that everyone is equal in Nigeria and that no one is a second-class citizen.

He expressed pain that the PDP which used to uphold fairness and justice s not making a U-turn when it comes to balancing key positions among the regions within its fold.

“We are agreed that this is how our party will be. Recently, Prof ABC Nwosu resigned from the party saying that his conscience will not allow him and that the constitution of the party is clear, if you take this, these other people will take that. Why now are we saying that we won’t do it again?

“What the people are saying is look, ‘You have taken this, let these people take that’ and you are saying you will take all. If you take all, you will also face the repercussions.”

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Source: Legit.ng