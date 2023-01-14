Again, the revered man of God, Bishop David Oyedepo has dropped his two cents regarding the forthcoming election

While speaking on how to vote and elect the right leader in the forthcoming general elections, Oyedepo asked Nigerians if they had gone through hell in the last eight years, as this would guide their voting pattern

Querying their sense of reasoning and forgetfulness, Oyedepo however, urged Nigerians to learn from the past and make it right this time around

Legit.ng is celebrating business personalities of 2022. See top entrepreneurs of Fintech, Startup, Transportation, Banking and other sectors!

Founder and president of Living Faith Church Worldwide, (Winners Chapel), Bishop David Oyedepo has warned Nigerians to avoid making the mistakes of the past ahead of the 2023 general elections.

He gave the warning during the 21 Days of prayer and fasting of the church, which was monitored by The Nigerian Tribune online.

Oyedepo warns Nigerians ahead of the 2023 presidential election. Photo credit: Bishop David Oyedepo

Source: Facebook

Oyedepo asks a tough question, sends strong warning to Nigerians

According to him, it shows that Nigerians have a very short memory if can’t learn from the past up until now, Vanguard report added.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

He said some (Nigerians) were talking chaff in those days when he was talking to them about how the government (APC) we are voting into power is going to torment their life.

“Being in church doesn’t make you a prophet. God tells me things, details about this nation, and I know something is happening right now, but when it’s time, I’ll talk to you.

“Those that said, ‘What do you mean?’ the other time, they’re breathing hard now, some are dead.” Just be in love, that’s all.

“You’ll become dead to what they’re saying, you’re just open only to what God is saying. Did you see pepper or not in the last 8 years? You know pepper is in grades, different levels of pepper. Nigerians, (have) short memory, very short memory.

“If you can’t learn from the past up until now, I don’t know what you want to learn.

“They made all balloon promises, nothing came to pass, not one. You wrote them down, newspaper wrote them down, you can’t see anything there. They’re saying, ‘come again, come again, fools come’,” Oyedepo said.

The outspoken cleric further added;

“The devil will not have his way again in Nigeria for the sake of the destiny of innocent people”.

"Traveling out of Nigeria not the best", Oyedepo tells youths

A message has been sent to Nigerians. The message was sent by the chancellor of Covenant University, Ota, Dr David Oyedepo.

He urged Nigerian youths not to see travelling out of the country as the most important thing in the world.

Oyedepo made the appeal while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria on Saturday in Ota, Ogun, where he said everyone needed to stay in Nigeria and fix the country.

Shiloh 2022: Did Bishop Oyedepo endorse Peter Obi? Fresh details emerge

Meanwhile, following the visit of Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate to the 2022 Shiloh program at the Living Faith Church Worldwide on Thursday, December 8, socio-political analyst and human rights activist, Deji Adeyanju has reacted.

In a tweet sighted by Legit.ng on Friday, December 9, Adeyanju revealed that the general overseer of Living Faith Worldwide, Bishop David Oyedepo did not endorse the former Anambra state governor.

Adeyanju further disclosed that the Labour Party flagbearer was not given the mic to speak despite being introduced by Bishop David Abioye. He, however, berated obi for bringing politics to the church, noting that the house of God is not a platform for political campaigns.

Source: Legit.ng