Paul Okoye’s girlfriend, Ifeoma, has had enough of the hate from the online community and has come up to address it.

Ifeoma took to her Instagram story to speak to people who are jealous of her without knowing what she has been through to get to this point.

Ifeoma believes that one person’s success should be a source of inspiration to others rather than make one jealous.

She went on to say that nobody is oppressing anybody with their luxurious lifestyle, but rather, people tend to feel that way most of the time when that is not the case either.

In Ifeoma’s words:

“When you see someone doing well, rather than let your emotions become jealousy, rage and eventually, lead to depression, see it as a form of inspiration, or a reason to keep going/ do better. Nobody is trying to “pepper” you, you’re the one seeing it that way. And you don’t know exactly what the person had to go through to get there. It’s normal to feel bad about yourself when you feel “stuck”, and it seems someone else is doing so much better, but after sulking and hating yourself, what exactly would it solve? That person is not your enemy.”

budgetfriendly_store:

"Focus on the message, not from whom it’s coming."

cworji_fashion:

"I sha know dating is different from being married enter house first and keep up this energy. Is easy to make tell a married lady I can do better until you become a wife. Not related to the post but Na weitin dy my mindaunty enjoy while it."

i_am_hesteeblaq:

"So dating a celebrity means you are doing better and others are jealous? Okay oo. Continue."

tall_sylvia_:

"She wasn’t even referring to her relationship alone, y’all should rest!!"

busorla:

"Baby girl, you can’t make dating a man your entire personality nah. Just enjoy yourself.‍"

munamuofunanya:

"The comment section gat me rolling."

kimb___s:

"Omo let her live her life. She's young and the so called person is divorced and even if they don't last forever its still not the end of the world, people break up everyday. God abeg, Nigerians and hypocrisy. Same people wey dey date married men but na who dem catch be thief."

