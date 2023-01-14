The New Year 2023 holds a strong political significance for many countries as they will be conducting general elections to install a new set of leaders.

From Nigeria to Zimbabwe, millions across the world will vote in 2023. Here is a list of countries holding major elections in the new year.

A woman casts her ballot at a polling station during the gubernatorial election at Ede in Osun state, southwest Nigeria, on July 16, 2022. Photo credit: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Nigeria: General Elections

With President Muhammadu Buhari and other political officeholders set to complete their tenure, the most populous African country will conduct a general election in 2023.

The Presidential and National Assembly elections will hold on Saturday, February 25, while the Governorship and State House of Assembly elections will hold on Saturday, March 11, according to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Liberia: Presidential Election

Liberia, another West African country, will conduct its presidential election in 2023.

According to the Electoral Institute for Sustainable Democracy in Africa, the election will hold on Tuesday, October 10, 2023.

Zimbabwe: General Election

Zimbabwe, officially known as the Republic of Zimbabwe, will conduct its general election in 2023.

The election where the President, Senate, House of Assembly & local members will be elected is scheduled to hold in August 2023.

Sudan: General Election

Sudan will also conduct its general election in the new year.

The poll scheduled to hold in July will see the Sudanese citizens elect a new president, members of the Council of States, National Assembly, State Legislatures, and State Governors.

Sierra Leone: General Election

Sierra Leone's general election is scheduled to hold on Saturday, June 24, 2023.

In the polls, Sierra Leoneans will elect a new President and members of Parliamentary and Local Councils.

Montenegro: Presidential Election

Montenegro, one of the countries in Southeastern Europe, will be conducting its presidential election in April 2023, according to the National Democratic Institute (NDI).

The specific date of the poll is yet to be announced.

Bangladesh: General Election

Bangladesh, officially known as the People's Republic of Bangladesh, is one of the countries in South Asia.

The South Asian country will hold its general elections in December 2023; no specific date announced yet.

Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC): Presidential Election

The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) is another African country conducting a presidential election in 2023.

The Central African country will conduct its presidential election on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.

Argentina: General Election

Argentina will hold its General Elections on Sunday, October 29, 2023, according to the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR).

Legit.ng gathers that in the general polls, Argentinians will vote for president, members of both houses of their National Congress, and governors of most provinces.

Pakistan: General Election

Pakistan, officially known as the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, will also conduct a general election in 2023.

The general election in the South Asian country is scheduled to hold no later than October 12, 2023.

Turkey: General Election

The Turkish General Election is scheduled to hold on Sunday, June 18.

The CFR noted that Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s two-decade dominance of Turkish politics will face its toughest test in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

A new president as well as members of the Grand National Assembly will be elected in the general election.

