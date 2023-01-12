For the ruling All Progressives Congress, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar is not well

But the opposition PDP noted that the plot by Bola Tinubu against Atiku, to impute illness on him has failed

The opposition party further noted that the former governor of Lagos state is not ethically, physically and mentally fit to lead the country

The war of words between the camps of presidential candidates of the All Progressives Congress(APC), Bola Tinubu, and his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s counterpart, Atiku Abubakar, appears far from over as the latter has declared the former Lagos state governor, unfit for the office of the president.

The APC Presidential Campaign Council, through its media director, Bayo Onanuga, had first urged Atiku to clear the air on his alleged ill health while also calling on him to quit the presidential race over alleged corrupt practices while in office as Vice President.

Atiku camp reacts

In its reaction, the Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Organisation in a statement signed by its spokesman, Kola Ologbodiyan, took a swipe at Tinubu over what it called “his failed attempt to impute illness on the healthy and energetic presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar.”

According to The Punch, the campaign organisation also said the Tinubu’s camp failed “to impugn the impeccable character and integrity of the incoming peoples’ President, Atiku.”

PDP clears the air on Atiku's health status, tackles Tinubu over his health status

The statement read in part,

“It is imperative to observe that our campaign had focused on issues and refrained from Tinubu’s appalling health issues prior to this ignoble public dance of the Tinubu/Shettima Campaign.

“In any case, Nigerians are aware that Tinubu is not ethically, physically and mentally fit to hold office as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, unlike the decent, honest, physically, mentally and emotionally fit Atiku Abubakar, who exhibits the manifest readiness, intellectual alertness, capacity and experience to lead our nation at this critical time.

“Those pushing emi lokan’s candidature cannot claim to be unaware that he is not fit to preside over a country of 200 million people.”

