In less than 24 hours, unknown gunmen kidnapped 2 prominent figures in Edo state, on Monday, January 9.

Precious Aigbonoga, the president of the Igueben area customary court, is the second kidnapping victim in the state on Monday, The Punch reported.

Aigbonoga was reportedly kidnapped on Monday morning in the Ugoneki, while on his way to resume his duty at the court in the Igueben local government area of the state.

Festus Usiobaifo, the publicity secretary of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), disclosed the incident in a press statement on Monday.

Usiobaifo said the NBA is working closely with the state police command to ensure that the judge is released from the kidnappers.

The statement reads in part:

“The President of Igueben Area Customary Court, Mrs Precious Aigbonoga, was kidnapped on Monday morning around Ugoneki area, on her way to court in Igueben Local Government Area, Edo State.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

“She is the wife of our colleague, Mr. Afebu Aigbonoga, the Peoples Democratic Party candidate, Etsako West Constituency 1.

“The Chairman of the Lion Bar, Chief Nosa Edo-Osagie, is deeply saddened by this news and condemns, in strong terms, the worrisome insensitivity of these bandits in kidnapping Mrs. Precious Aigbonoga; an easygoing, gentle, and hardworking judicial officer.

“The executive of the NBA is in close touch with the Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Dankwara. By the grace of God Almighty, His Honour shall be rescued unhurt, and the bandits brought to book, Amen.

“Let us keep His Honour in our prayers, please."

Source: Legit.ng