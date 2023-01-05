Bola Tinubu and his presidential campaign team have landed in the ancient city of Benin

Bola Tinubu, the flagbearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has stormed Benin City, the capital of Edo state for another presidential campaign rally.

The former governor of Lagos state will be leading the APC presidential campaign scheduled to take place at Sam Ogbemudia stadium in Benin on Thursday, January 5.

The governor of Kano state, Abdullahi Ganduje and his counterpart in Jigawa state, Abubakar Badaru, as well as other APC national leaders, were in his company.

Tinubu and his entourage were received by the former national chairman of the party, Comrade Adam Oshiomhole and other APC chieftains of the party in the state.

Oshiomhole is the deputy director general of the APC presidential campaign council and former governor of Edo state.

This is taking place at a time that his running mate, Kashim Shettima, was seen speaking about the campaign policies of the party in the 44 local governments of Kano state.

According to Bashir Ahmed, the special assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on new media, the former governor of Borno state was at the palace of the Emir of Gaya in Kano.

Ahmad said:

"Here, KSM, with Dr. Gawuna, Kano APC Gov. candidate, and other members of his team paying homage to Emir of Gaya, Dr. Aliyu Ibrahim Gaya."

See the post here:

