Anthony Ehilebo has revealed that Peter Obi was the condition Obasanjo employed in backing Atiku Abubakar in 2019

According to the chieftain of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, the plan was for Atiku to mentor Obi

Meanwhile, the PDP chieftain criticised the former president for endorsing Obi when he should be an elder statesman

Anthony Ehilebo, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has claimed that Peter Obi was the main reason former president Olusegun Obasanjo supported Atiku Abubakar in 2019.

Peter was Atiku's running mate in the presidential election

Ehilebo has now revealed that Obasanjo was instrumental in the final selection of Atiku's running mate back then.

Ehilebo who is the member of the Strategic Communications Directorate of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), said this Channels Television.

He said:

“In 2019, he supported our candidate, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, but I’ll tell you a backstory that people hardly know. People don’t even know that he was the one that recommended his present candidate of choice to Atiku Abubakar as a condition for supporting him in 2019.

“That was the plan: ‘have these two people run on the platform, so that you [Atiku] can mentor him and by the time he comes of age, he’ll be able to [run for president]."

Meanwhile, the PDP chieftain criticised Obasanjo’s New Year endorsement of Obi.

He said he would have preferred for the former president to “be an elder statesman” and prioritise experience and capacity.

The PDP stalwart also took issue with the ex-president’s choice based on his assessment of the state of the nation at the time he exited the presidency in 2007 in comparison the polity at present.

He added:

“President Obasanjo has, in time past, praised Atiku Abubakar for handling the economy while he was going around the world trying to repair the image of Nigeria.

“Atiku explains how they ran government and how he was able to bring in experts like Bode Agusto who he got to run on the government based his affinity for Nigeria, his love for the country."

