The declaration of ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo supporting the presidential bid of Peter Obi does not go down well with some political elites

Obasanjo had on Sunday, January 1 in his new year's message openly endorsed the Labour Party, presidential candidate

However, Dr Usman Bugaje says Obasanjo's records as president should be put into cognisance and his words should not be taken seriously

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Former Nigeria’s President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has yet again suffered yet another backlash following his endorsement of Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Speaking on Sunday, January 1 on Channels TV’s late-night program ‘Politics Today’, the duo of Dr Usman Bugaje and Professor Bolaji Akinyemi said Obasanjo’s endorsement of Peter Obi was wrong.

Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo in his new year's message declared his support for the presidential bid of Peter Obi of the Labour Party. Photo: Mr Peter Obi

Source: Twitter

Profession Akinyemi who vehemently critiqued Obasanjo described him as the foundation of Nigeria’s problem.

He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

“Once you have occupied the post of president and served your term, go home, be quiet, be like General Gowon, General Abdulsalami. You have had your term, you have had your innings, to use a cricket language. Let others get on.

“For you to create problems for us and then you come back and present yourself as a problem solver, I find it difficult to swallow.”

Similarly, Dr Bugaje, a former aide to Baba Iyabo as he is fondly called also faulted his endorsement of the Labour Party presidential candidate.

The former lawmaker said he could not put together the criteria the former President used to conclude on endorsing Obi’s presidential bid.

Dr Bugaje said Nigerians must also look at Obasanjo’s antecedents and not just pay heed to his endorsement of Peter Obi.

According to PM News, he said:

“His (Obasanjo’s) record doesn’t encourage me to take whatever he says objectively. I was in the National Assembly when he tried to extend his tenure by changing the constitution. We have to stand up to him in that respect.

“I won’t find him as a person to trust on things he says. He is free to say those things. What we need to do is to guide voters to make the right decision.”

Source: Legit.ng