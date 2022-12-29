Former Vice President and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is currently suffering backlash

This is coming after he visited Awka, the Anambra state capital to solicit support and vote from the Igbo people

However, his political counterparts say it was a slap on the face of the Igbo people for Atiku to lobby for vote to extend the stay of another northern president

The Labour Party has once again lashed out at the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

In a statement issued on Thursday, December 29, the deputy chairman of Labour Party (southeast), Innocent Okeke said the former Vice President is playing outdated tricks on the Igbo people.

Many political pundits and enthusiasts have labelled Atiku as an opportunist and manipulator who failed to honour the agreement of zoning in PDP. Photo: Atiku Abubakar

He stated that Atiku soliciting for southeast votes at the forthcoming polls in a bid to extend the stay of a northerner in power is a slap on the face of the Igbo people.

Okeke stated that Atiku does not have the moral right or decency to call himself the unifier as he is still struggling to unifier his party.

How Atiku violated his own law - Okeke

As reported by Vanguard, he revealed that the former Vice President was one of those who drafted the rotational system of the party (PDP) which he ordinarily shouldn't be contesting if they were to abide by the books.

Okeke said:

“If Atiku was not up to spite Ndigbo as he usually does if he believes he is the stepping stone for Ndigbo to take their rightful place, why is he still in this presidential race? He claims to be a unifier whereas he defiles equity which is the most potent unifying factor in Nigeria.

“Funnily enough, Atiku is among those that designed the agreement of rotation in 1999, and has witnessed it go around and now it is the undisputable turn of Ndigbo, why does he want to change the goalpost in the middle of a match? This is unacceptable.”

He reiterated that if they were to go by the zoning agreement of the party, Atiku would not have been the presidential candidate of the party.

He said:

“Now that it is the turn of the south and the Southeast precisely, why is Atiku contesting and at the same time coming to the East with the intention to insult and mock them?"

