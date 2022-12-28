A fresh crisis might be imminent in the Labour Party following a strong allegation made by one of its chieftains

The Labour Party's new presidential campaign council DG, Akin Oshuntokun has been alleged to be working for another party

It was allegedly revealed that Oshuntokun is currently a senatorial candidate for the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) in Ekiti state

The leadership of the Labour Party and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi have been bashed for considering and appointing Akin Oshuntokun as the director-general of the party’s presidential campaign council.

The former acting publicity secretary of the Labour Party, Abayomi Arabambi questioned Oshuntoku’s appointment that was made official on Tuesday, December 27.

Amid the ongoing crisis in the Labour Party, Peter Obi has been tipped by many political pundits as the top favourite to win the 2023 presidential polls. Photo: Mr Peter Obi

Arabambi why stating his reasons for questioning the new Labour Party appointment said Oshuntokun is a member of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) who was cleared by INEC to contest a senatorial seat in Ekiti state.

He said:

“From available record, ZLP has its own Presidential and Vice Presidential Candidates. So how then will he be leading our party campaign from another party”.

“We are also sure that Oshuntokun has not resigned from ZLP, neither has he secured a Court order from a competent Court of jurisdiction to delete his name from INEC list as the 90 days time allowed for substitution of candidates by political parties has lapsed.”

Arabambi revealed that Oshuntokun will be contesting for the Ekiti central senatorial seat at the 2023 general election against Peter Obi’s Labour Party where the former is currently the campaign council chairman.

As reported by the Vanguard newspaper, he said the appointment of Oshuntokun could prove scandalous and narrow its chance of defeating the APC at the presidential.

He said:

“For some of us that is neck deep in ensuring that we have a new Nigeria under the headship of Peter Obi as the President, we will not have option but seek legal means to remove Oshuntokun as our campaign DG if he fails to throw in the towel within four days”.

