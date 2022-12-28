A member of the Peoples Democratic Party in Oyo state, Mudashiru Baraka, has been killed, according to a report by The Punch.

Baraka was said to have been killed by rival political thugs on Wednesday morning, December 28, in Oyo town.

The deceased who was described as a PDP grassroots mobiliser in the southwest town was reportedly macheted to death by his assailants at his father’s house in the morning.

The police command in Oyo state is yet to react to the development.

Source: Legit.ng