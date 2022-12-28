The Nigerian Senate on Wednesday, December 28 passed President Muhammadu Buhari’s 2022 Supplementary Appropriation Bill of N819,536,937,813.00.

According to The Nation newspaper, the move followed the consideration and approval of the report of the Senate committee on appropriation, chaired by Senator Barau Jibrin.

Senator Jibrin said the amount was meant to complete ongoing capital projects, including roads and dams destroyed by flooding.

He added that the sum would be sourced from additional domestic borrowings by the federal government.

President Buhari, in his letter transmitting the supplementary budget to the National Assembly, stated:

“I have, therefore, approved a Supplementary 2022 Appropriation of N819,536,937,813, all of which are capital expenditures.

“The supplementary budget will be financed through additional domestic borrowings.

“This will raise the budget deficit for 2022 to N8.17 trillion and deficit to GDP ratio to 4.43 per cent.”

