President Muhammadu Buhari has explained why he will not miss Aso Rock Villa very much when he leaves office in 2023.

During a documentary produced to commemorate his 80th birthday on Friday, December 24, President Buhari said he will not miss the presidential villa because of the many harassments from various sections of the polity, apart from claims that he is not delivering on his campaign promises.

The president said:

“Because I’m being harassed that my efforts to make the country better is not good enough and not appreciated by some people.

“I wonder if I am going to miss much. I think I’m being harassed. I believe I’m trying my best but still, my best is not good enough.

“Because there are people around that think that they can intimidate me to get what they want instead of going through certain systems to earn whatever they want to earn and there are some people who want to be clever by half."

Source: Legit.ng