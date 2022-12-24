President Muhammadu Buhari lost two of his children to sickle cell anemia from his late wife, Safinatu

The president revealed this on Friday, December 23, during a dinner to celebrate his 80th birthday at State House, Abuja

This is why before Buhari married the first lady, Aisha, he made sure she was of AA genotype to avert more death of his children

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday, December 23, disclosed to Nigerians for the first time that he lost two of his children to sickle cell anemia.

Buhari revealed this rather painful secret in a documentary played at a private dinner organised by his family and close associates to mark his 80th birthday on Friday, December 23, at State House Banquet Hall.

Buhari has opened up on the death of his children (Photo: Buhari Sallau)

Source: Facebook

The president added that his deceased children were by his late wife, Safinatu.

It was gathered that this explained why, at the time he married the first lady, Aisha Buhari, he insisted his second wife must be AA genotype so that his children would not inherit the S from his AS genotype.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Jibril of Sudan: President Buhari finally spills on his rumoured death

President Muhammadu Buhari has reacted to the widespread rumour about his death and replacement with Jibril of Sudan.

During a documentary titled Celebrating a patriot, a leader, an elder statesman aired on Friday, December 23, at a private dinner organised by his family to celebrate his 80th birthday, President Buhari said the talk about Jubrin was a joke taken too far which he did not find funny.

The president sees the entire rumour as a ploy fabricated to distract Nigerians from the main issues at the time which were basically infrastructural development and a good life for citizens.

In his view, some Nigerians have a way of creating humour to dwell on when they lack understanding of some situations.

2023: President Buhari discloses his personal plan after leaving office

Having spent close to eight years in office, President Muhammadu Buhari may just be feeling homesick in Aso Rock, Nigeria's seat of power.

The president has even revealed his next port of call at the expiration of his second administration in February 2023.

Speaking with members of Jam’iyyatu Ansaridden (Attijaniyya) at the State House in Abuja on Tuesday, December 20, President Buhari said he could not wait to return to Daura (in Katsina), his hometown.

Source: Legit.ng