The Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) has said that the first phase of the Lagos rail mass transit (LMRT) Blue Line, is completed and will be ready for operation in 2023.

Kolawole Ojelabi, the LAMATA corporate communication boss disclosed this in a statement, Daily Nigerian reported.

Ojelabi noted that the infrastructure was completed to fulfil the promise the governor of Lagos state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu made.

He noted that the governor had promised to complete the project in the last quarter of 2022 and commencement of passenger operations will begin in the first quarter of 2023.

According to Ojelabi, the Blue Line rail was one of the six lines and monorails recommended to Lagos in the Strategic Transport Master Plan (STMP).

He stressed that the LMRT Blue Line is a stretch of 27 kilometres rail system from Marina to Okokomaiko.

Ojelabi added that the construction had been divided into phases for ease of implementation and it is expected that the Blue Line rail will move about 500,000 passengers after completion.

The statement reads in part:

“Governor Sanwo-Olu had, while campaigning for the office of Governor, promised to complete the infrastructure for the first phase of the LRMT Blue Line and bring it to passenger operation.

