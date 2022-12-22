The governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, has said his government will jail any political leader that violates his executive orders

Wike said he had information that some politicians are already bragging that the police and army are on their side, so, they'll not obey orders 21 and 22 and nothing will happen

The orders have stopped political parties from using public school premises, hotels recreation centres, and private residences as party offices, hosting political meetings or rallies

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

Ahoada, Rivers - Nyesom WIke, the governor of Rivers state, has threatened to prosecute and send opposition leaders in the state to jail if they violate his executive orders 21 and 22.

Opposition parties in Rivers state have been protesting against the orders which have stopped them from making use of school compounds and other state-owned facilities for campaigns and other political parties, PM News reported.

Wike threatens to jail opposition leaders if they disobey his executive orders Photo Credit: Nyesom Wike

Source: Twitter

How Rivers politics is being played with Wike, PDP

The orders also barred political parties from making use of hotels, recreational centres, private residences and many other places as political party offices or hosting political meetings or campaigns.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Wike, while speaking at the inauguration of Ahoada-Omoku Dual Carriage on Wednesday, December 21, at the Ahoada state school in the Ahoada East Local Government of the state, defended the executive orders.

According to Wike, all political parties in Rivers state, including the PDP, were not allowed by the law to use public school premises for political rallies without getting approval and payment of non-refundable N5 million for security.

Latest about Nyesom Wike, PDP, 2023 Election, Atiku Abubakar, Rivers state

This was contained in a statement by the governor's special assistant on media, Kelvin Ebiri.

However, the government disclosed that he had been informed that some politicians have bragged that the Nigerian army and police are on their side and that the orders would be disobeyed.

He said:

"There are those who say that they would disobey and no person will do anything. If you do disobey, you know where you will be.”

PDP Crisis: Atiku's camp begs IGP to stop hoodlums from turning Rivers to battlefield

Legit.ng earlier reported that the supporters of Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the PDP in Rivers state, have called on IGP Usman Alkali-Baba, to keep an eye on the state.

Abiye Sekibo, the director general of the PDP presidential campaign council made the call following different attacks in the state.

While citing the attack on Rhino Owhokire, the youth leader of the campaign council, Sekibo urged the IG to stop political thugs from turning the state to a battlefield.

Source: Legit.ng