The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi says he wants to rebuild Nigeria into a nation suitable for all

He made this remark in Calabar, Cross Rivers state during his presidential campaign rally

Obi pledged that his administration will return Cross Rivers back to its place as the tourist haven of Nigeria

Cross River, Calabar - In a bid to achieve the dreams of the founding fathers of the nation Nigeria, the presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi has urged electorates to vote for who they can trust.

Obi made this remark during his presidential campaign rally at the U.J Esuene Stadium in Calabar, Cross Rivers state

Peter Obi told Cross Rivers citizens that he will revive the agricultural potential of the state. Photo: Peter Obi

Source: Twitter

The former Anambra state governor stated that he is on a mission to rebuild Nigeria into a nation envisaged by the founding fathers.

He said:

"Don’t Vote for people you don’t trust and hold me responsible. Our plan is to rebuild Nigeria and make it work.

“I assure you that the Obi-Datti administration will form, secure, and unite Nigeria.

“In addition, we will ensure law and order, rule of law, an end to Police brutality, ensure that our universities function as universities and also push the country from a consumption to a productive economy."

As reported by the Vanguard newspaper, Obi pledged that his administration if given the mandate in 2023 will revive the Tinapa project in the state as well reinstate Cross River as the tourism haven for tourists.

Similarly, Obi stated that the agricultural potential of Cross River state will be brought to the fore, especially in Cocoa investment.

Source: Legit.ng