Lagos Under Me Is Now Like London, Governor Sanwo-Olu Boasts

Governor Sanwo-Olu has revealed that Lagos state can now be equated with the London, United Kingdom

According to the Lagos governor, the transport system in the former capital of Nigeria is one of the best in the world

He made this known during the inauguration of the Blue Line Rail which will transit between CMS-Mile-2 axis in the state

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has said Lagos under his watch is now like London.

He made the assertion during the inauguration of the Blue Line Rail in the State.

The governor launched the completion of the infrastructure for the first phase of Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LMRT), Blue Line operations to transit between CMS-Mile-2 axis on Wednesday.

Sanwo-Olu says Lagos under his watch is now like London. Photo credit: Jubril A. Gawat

Source: Twitter

During his speech, the Lagos governor likened the transformation experienced in the transport system in the State to Transport for London (the transport network in London).

His words:

“I was opportune to be part of the first inauguration of LAMATA (The Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority) at that time (during its inception).

“We used to use LAMATA at that time as a test board to go on a lot of world bank study tours to understand and appreciate what public transportation is all about and Dr Dayo Mobereola (First CEO of LAMATA) used to make yanga (proud) because he came from TfL in London then to say to us that this is what…

“And I said to him (Dr Dayo) that Lagos someday would be like this (London) and Lagos is here and he (Dr Dayo) is here to witness it (laughs)…”

