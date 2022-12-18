The forthcoming 2023 general election is another defining moment in Nigeria's political history. Some politicians making waves now will take the back seat as they will be leaving office after the 2023 polls.

While some are completing their second tenures and are not contesting for other offices, others lost out in their bid to secure tickets to contest in 2023.

President Buhari tops the list of notable Nigerian politicians leaving office in 2023. Photo credits: Nasir El-Rufai, Femi Adesina, The Senate President - Nigeria, Gov Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON

Here are some of the notable ones among them:

1. President Muhammadu Buhari

Set to complete his constitutionally guaranteed second term in 2023, President Buhari tops the list of prominent politicians who will be leaving office next year.

Though some have claimed Buhari was hatching an illegal third-term plan, the president has consistently reassured Nigerians he will be leaving in 2023.

2. Senate President Ahmad Lawan

The president of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, began his journey in the National Assembly in 1999 when he was first elected to the House of Representatives to represent the Bade/Jakusko Constituency under the platform of the All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP).

Lawan was re-elected in 2003 before he successfully ran to become Yobe North Senator in 2007.

He was elected the new Senate President after the inauguration of the 9th National Assembly in 2019.

The Senate president aimed at succeeding President Buhari in 2023 but lost the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential ticket to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

His hope of returning to the Senate was also dashed as he lost the ticket, after months of political intrigues and legal battle, to Bashir Machina.

3. Vice President Yemi Osinbajo

Vice President Osinbajo, like Lawan, sought to succeed his principal in 2023 but also lost the ticket to Tinubu.

The defeat means the charismatic VP will be leaving office with his principal as he's not contesting for any other office.

4. Nasir El-Rufai

Many Nigerian governors go to the Senate after serving two terms. However, Governor El-Rufai of Kaduna state said he would never retire to the National Assembly because he does not have the patience and hard work required to carry out legislative business.

The Kaduna governor will finish his second term in 2023 and is not contesting for any office.

5. Nyesom Wike

Governor Wike is another notable politician who is leaving office in 2023.

The Rivers state governor contested for the presidential ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) but lost to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

After losing the primary, Wike said he was advised to contest for a seat in the Senate but he rejected the suggestion because he did not contest the PDP primary to settle for a vice-presidential or senatorial ticket.

6. Aminu Masari

The governor of Katsina state, Aminu Bello Masari, is also completing his second term in 2023.

Masari who served as the Speaker of the House of Representatives between 2003 and 2007 is not running for any political office next year.

7. Abdullahi Ganduje

The governor of Kano state, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, will finish his second term in 2023.

Also, Ganduje who previously served twice as a deputy to former Governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso is not contesting any office in 2023.

Buhari speaks on May 29, 2023 handover date

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Buhari restated his commitment to handing over leadership to an elected president on May 29, 2023.

The president stated this in a brief remark when Shakib Ben Musa, the minister of national education, preschool and sports of the Kingdom of Morocco, visited the State House, Abuja, as Special Envoy of King Mohammed VI on Monday, December 5.

He said his term in office would end on May 29 in line with the constitution with the inauguration of a new president on the same day.

