The EFCC on Thursday, December 15, informed Nigerians that it is still investigating Orji Uzor Kalu's N7.1bn fraud case

The chairman of the EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa, disclosed in Abuja that the matter is still in court

Kalu is one of the APC bigwigs who expressed interest to run for the presidential seat ahead of the 2023 general elections

Abuja - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has disclosed that it is still investigating Orji Uzor Kalu, the chief whip of the Senate, for alleged N7.1 billion fraud.

Abdulrasheed Bawa, the EFCC's chairman, made this disclosure on Thursday, December 15, at the ministerial briefing by the Presidential Communication Team in Abuja.

The EFCC said it is still on Kalu's case



Bawa, responding to questions on Kalu's marathon case, said the anti-graft agency is still investigating the matter, The Nation reports.

His explained:

"The prosecution lasted for 12 years or so and he was convicted by the court. He went to the Supreme Court and the court said yes because he was elevated to the Court of Appeal, it cannot come back to the lower court and he should be retried in Lagos.

“So we wanted to arraign him almost immediately in Lagos for the prosecution to start all over again and then he went to court, challenging that he has been discharged and acquitted and nobody discharged and acquitted him and we are still pursuing the matters in court here in Abuja. So the matter is still ongoing."

N7.1bn fraud: EFCC sues to move Orji Kalu’s trial to Lagos

Counsel for the EFCC had filed an application to the Federal High Court in Abuja to transfer Orji Uzor Kalu’s N7.1 billion alleged fraud case to Lagos.

Oluwaleke Atolagbe, who serves as counsel to the commission, filed the application marked FHC/ABJ/CR/56/2007 for Kalu to be retried in the Lagos state high court, Legit.ng gathered.

Atolagbe’s application was based on five grounds and one of those is that the Abuja division of the court does not have the obligatory stance to try the accused in the charges.

