The APC in Rivers state has dragged Nyesom Wike to court to challenge the governor's executive orders 21 and 22

Governor Wike signed executive orders 21 and 22 to restrict the activities of political campaigns to some selected places in the state

But Sogbeye Eli, the spokesperson of the APC campaign council in the state, said the opposition is challenging the orders in court already

Port Harcourt, Rivers - The Rivers state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has challenged executive orders 21 and 22 of Governor Nyesom Wike in court.

Governor Wike's executive orders have placed some restrictions on campaigns for political activities in the state, Leadership reported.

Why APC drags Wike to court

Recently, Wike signed Executive Order 21, which mandated that political parties must seek permission from the ministry of education in the state and an N5 million non-refundable money before using public schools for campaigns

According to the Order, political parties are to write, officially, the commissioner for education and request to use public schools for campaign rallies 2 weeks ahead.

Executive Order 22 prohibited for political parties to use buildings in residential areas as campaign offices.

But the spokesperson for the APC campaign council in the state, Sogbeye Eli, said adhering to the executive orders is the same thing as identifying with irregularities.

In his words:

“Our party is not going to apply to anybody for use of public facilities for campaigns. That will amount to recognising irregularity. We have already approached the Court to challenge Executive Order 21 and 22. So, let the Court decide on that.”

He added that the ruling of the appeal court upturned the judgment of the federal high court that disqualified APC candidates from participating in the 2023 election has crippled the efforts of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in becoming the only one that will be on the ballot in next year poll.

