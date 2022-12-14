The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party has concluded plans for the meeting between Atiku Abubakar and governor Charles Soludo of Anambra state

This is as the PDP will hold its presidential rally in Anambra state and will visit monarchs as well as notable leaders

Meanwhile, the PDP held its campaign recently in the top northern state and experienced a low turnout as residents shunned the event

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has concluded plan to welcome its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, to Anambra State on Thursday, December 15, for the kick-off of the party’s campaign in the state.

In a press conference in Awka on Wednesday, December 14, the director, Atiku/Okowa presidential campaign council in Anambra State, Dr Obiora Okonkwo, said that the presidential campaign kick off in Awka on Thursday will prove that Anambra was a PDP state.

Atiku takes campaign to Peter Obi's state

Okonkwo, flanked by the chairman of the council, Chief Ben Obi, said that upon arrival in Awka, Atiku and his team will pay a visit to the state governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo at the Government House, Awka, The Punch reported.

He said after the parley with the governor, the presidential candidate will further have an interactive session with traditional rulers, led by the chairman, South East Traditional Rulers Council, and traditional ruler of Onitsha, Obi Alfred Nnaemeka Achebe, at the same government house in Awka.

He also revealed that a special team has been put in place and is working to resolve the rift between their candidate and the G5 governors.

Atiku to reconcile with Wike, commission projects in Anambra

Okonkwo said efforts were on to reconcile Atiku with the G5 governors, and that the Anambra State was also poised to give Atiku total victory in the 2023 election.

According to him, the PDP flag bearer would further commission the presidential campaign office at the Kwata Junction in Awka; from where he would proceed to Senator Uche Ekwunife Event Center for an interactive session with stakeholders from across the state; adding that the visit would be wrapped up with the campaign flag-off at the Alex Ekwueme Square in Awka.

Again, APC takes a swipe at AriseTV, This Day over failure to publish Atiku's gaffe in top northern state

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has taken another swipe against Arise TV and This Day over the recent gaffe committed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Atiku committed a gaffe at the PDP presidential campaign in Jos, Plateau state capital, on Tuesday, December 14 when he said AP-PDP.

Bola Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate, had earlier committed a similar gaffe where he said PD-APC and it went viral on social media and made headlines in some newspapers.

2023 elections: "I've resolved rift with Peter Obi" - Governor Soludo

Meanwhile, Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra state has said that there is no more rift between him and the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi.

Soludo said that what appeared as a quarrel between him and the former governor of Anambra state was mere political differences, which he said, has been taken care of.

He made the clarification on Thursday, November 24, during the 70th birthday celebration of the Catholic bishop of Awka diocese, Most Rev. Paulinus Ezeokafor, at St. Patrick's Cathedral, Awka.

Source: Legit.ng