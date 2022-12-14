Residents of Anambra are getting ready to receive the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

Atiku and his entourage will be in the state on Thursday, December 15, for the flag-off of the party's campaign for the 2023 general election

Coordinator, Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Council in Anambra state, Dr. Obiora Okonkwo, also released Atiku's itinerary during his stay

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Awka, the Anambra state capital, is presently agog with activities as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), will on Thursday, December 15, flag off the party's campaign for the 2023 general election in the state.

In a press conference in Awka, on Wednesday, December 14, the coordinator of the Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Council in Anambra state, Dr. Obiora Okonkwo, said that the presidential campaign flag-off in Awka on Thursday will prove that Anambra has been a PDP state, and will continue to be so.

Dr. Obiora Okonkwo says Atiku will be in Anambra on Thursday. Photo credit: Mokwugwo Solomon

Source: UGC

Legit.ng regional reporter in Anambra, Mokwugwo Solomon, quoted the PDP chieftain as saying that upon arrival in Awka by 10am on Thursday, the presidential flag bearer and his team will pay a visit to Governor Charles Soludo at the government house, Awka.

Okonkwo said that after the parley with the governor, Atiku and his team will further have an interactive session with traditional rulers, led by the chairman, South East Traditional Rulers Council, and traditional ruler of Onitsha, Obi Alfred Nnaemeka Achebe, at the same government house in Awka.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

According to him, the PDP flag bearer will further commission the presidential campaign office at the Kwata Junction in Awka; from where he will proceed to Senator Uche Ekwunife Event Center for an interactive session with stakeholders from across the state; adding that the visit would be wrapped up with the campaign flag-off at the Alex Ekwueme Square in Awka.

Why PDP will win Anambra

Flanked by other members of the party's campaign council in the state, Chief Dan Ulasi, Senator Uche Ekwunife and others, Okonkwo further buttressed the importance of Anambra state supporting PDP in the forthcoming election.

He said.

"PDP is Anambra state, and Anambra is PDP. The party has been wining in Anambra State in every presidential election. I believe that 2023 will not be an exception.

"PDP favours the Southeast more than any other region. This is because, 95% of Southeast members in the national assembly are there on the PDP platform; and it has been so since 1999."

He further said that it would be dangerous for the southeast to look away from PDP in the 2023 general election for any reason whatsoever.

He also used the forum to clarify that the party has constituted a team to manage and resolve the ongoing rift involving the G-5 governors and the party, and expressed optimism that the impasse would be put to rest very soon.

Women group endorses LP candidates in Anambra

Meanwhile, the dominance of Peter Obi's supporters and the OBIdient Movement in Anambra state have continued to constitute a nightmare to candidates of the ruling All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) People's Democratic Party (PDP), the All Progressive Congress (APC) and other political parties in the state.

On Tuesday, December 13, 2022, a prominent women's group in the state, Umu Ada Ojoto, pledged to support and vote for all Labour Party candidates in the 2023 general elections. The women averred that they will support the LP and its House of Representatives candidate for Idemili North and South Federal Constituency, Hon. Uchenna Okonkwo during the February 25, 2023, general election in the state.

Legit.ng regional reporter reported that the endorsement took place in Ojoto, the headquarters of Idemili North LGA, during an annual meeting of the women group.

Source: Legit.ng