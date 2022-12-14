The All Progressives Congress (APC) has taken another swipe against Arise TV and This Day over the recent gaffe committed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Atiku committed a gaffe at the PDP presidential campaign in Jos, Plateau state capital, on Tuesday, December 14 when he said AP-PDP.

Bola Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate, had earlier committed a similar gaffe where he said PD-APC and it went viral on social media and made headlines in some newspapers.

However, Festus Keyamo, the spokesperson of the APC presidential campaign council took a swipe at AriseTV and This Day for their failure to publish Atiku's gaffe on their media, just as they did for Bola Tinubu.

Sharing the front page of Wednesday, December 14, publication of This Day, which was the second day that Atiku committed the gaffe, it showed that the media were silent about Atiku's gaffe.

However, Keyamo also shared a copy of the publication of This Day, the second-day Tinubu made the gaffe during his campaign in Jos and the paper made Tinubu's gaffe a lead story.

Keyamo had expressed that the media should have done the same to Atiku the way they did to Tinubu, describing it as a "test of non-partisanship" on the media.

His Tweet reads:

"Based on my tweet yesterday, I bring you the headlines of @THISDAYLIVE (its newspaper) today. The gaffe of Atiku in JOS when he said (AP-PDP) has no mention at all. It is the same venue where @officialABAT slip of tongue was made a subject of TWO front page stories on 16/11/2022"

See the tweet below:

