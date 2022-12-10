The court has given its final judgement, announcing Ifeanyi Odii as the Governorship Candidate of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi State

In a ruling on Friday, The Abakaliki Division of the Federal High Court affirmed Odili as the authentic PDP candidate while noting Tochukwu Okorie suit lacked merit

Reacting to the development, the lawyer representing the PDP candidate hailed the recent court judgement noting it supersedes previous court judgment of 'courts of coordinate jurisdiction'

On Friday, December 9, the Abakaliki Division of the Federal High Court, declared Dr Ifeanyi Odii as the authentic governorship candidate of the party after emerging as the winner of the governorship primary on May 29.

The Court gave the ruling in a suit number FHC/ABJ/CS/2020/2022 filed by one Tochukwu Okorie against the PDP and Independent National Electoral Commission, The Punch reported.

Ifeanyi Odii has been declared as Ebonyi's authentic PDP candidate, ahead of the 2023 election. Photo credit: Ifeanyi Odii

Okorie had argued the court to cancel the PDP primary in Ebonyi State on May 28 and 29 as it was conducted in flagrant disobedience of the order of the Court of Appeal, staying the execution of the judgment of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, which had declared Joseph Sila Onu as the Ebonyi State Chairman of the party.

The recent court's ruling

In his suit, the plaintiff had prayed the court to set aside the actions of the PDP taken against the subsisting orders of the court.

In his ruling, Justice Fatun Riman however dismissed the matter and lambasted Okorie for abusing court processes by instituting similar matters across various jurisdictions of the Federal High Court in the country, Daily Independent added.

The court, therefore, set aside the prayers of Tochukwu for lacking in merit.

PDP lawyer reacts

Reacting, a Lawyer to the PDP, Mudi Erhenede hailed the court for the judgement.

He noted that with the judgement the earlier judgement issued by the Abuja Division of the court two days ago nullifying the congresses and primaries of the party has been vacated.

“When you have two judgement of courts of coordinate jurisdiction, the later judgement supercedes.”

