Kebbi, Zuru - The Kebbi state police command has arrested Abubakar Ismail for stealing 83 HP laptops belonging to the Kebna ICT JAMB Centres in the Zuru area of the state.

As reported by the Daily Trust newspaper, Ismail was the site manager of the ICT JAMB centre.

The Kebbi state police command revealed that Abubakar Ismail will be arraigned before a law court for prosecution. Photo: Force Headquarters

The police commissioner of Kebbi state, Ahmed Magaji Kontagora, revealed this to reporters on Tuesday, December 13.

He disclosed that Ismail upon stealing the HP laptops from the JAMB ICT centre sold them to one Chukwudi Otutu of Otutu Computer Centre in Sokoto for the sum of N40,000 each.

He revealed that Dr Michael Ezra Dikki who is the main manager of the JAMB ICT centre reported the theft to the police divisional headquarters in Zuru.

CP Kontagora said:

“On receipt of the complaint, a team of policemen swung into action and succeeded in arresting the suspect and recovered 76 pieces of the stolen laptops.”

He, however, revealed that investigations will commence in earnest as the suspect will be arraigned before the court of law in due time.

