The crisis rocking the PDP may be close to coming to an end as loyalists of Atiku Abubakar have disclosed the latest move in reaching out to Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state and other aggrieved governors

Ben Obi and Obiora Okonkwo disclosed at a joint press conference on Wednesday that there is a team working to reconcile the governors with the PDP presidential candidate

The duos were the chairman and DG of the PDP presidential campaign council in Anambra state and revealed that Atiku will be in the state on Wednesday

Awka, Anambra - Hope beaconed in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the party is set to resolve the rift with Governor Nyesom Wike and other aggrieved governors known as G5 Governor.

This development was disclosed by Senator Ben Obi and Professor Obiora Okonkwo, the chairman and director general of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential campaign council in Anambra state, This Day reported.

Atiku's camp announces a committee to settle the rift with Wike, Others Photo Credit: Atiku Abubakar, Nyesom Wike

Source: Twitter

The team working to reconcile Atiku with Wike has been revealed

The duo made the disclosure at a pre-campaign flag-off press conference in Awka on Wednesday, December 14.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

They also announced that Atiku will be visiting Anambra today, December 15, while presenting the PDP presidential candidate’s plan for the state rally.

Obi and Okonkwo disclosed that efforts are being made to reconcile Atiku and Wike, as well as the whole G5 governors.

Latest about PDP, Nyesom Wike, Atiku Abubakar, 2023 Election, Rivers, Anambra

The PDP stalwarts added that the state was determined to work for Atiku’s victory in the 2023 election.

Their statement reads in part:

“Let me tell you that the G-5 Governors are also willing for peace. Wike (Rivers State governor) has said so. We have a team that is working on that, and for now, we are not willing to make the outcome public, but we are working,” Obi said.

Powerful northern states PDP has never won since 1999 and their chances in 2023 election

Legit.ng earlier reported that PDP became a dominant party immediately after Nigeria returned to democracy in 1999 and had control of 31 of the 36 states in Nigeria as of May 2001.

Despite its influence, there are 2 powerful northern states the PDP could not win since it has been in existence and its chances of winning the states in the 2023 election is being reviewed.

However, the table turned against the PDP and the once-African biggest political party is now an opposition struggling to stay united.

Source: Legit.ng