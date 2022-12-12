Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers has organised a thanksgiving service and dedication of the PDP campaigns in the state

At the event, Wike expressed confidence the PDP will win all elective positions in the state in the 2023 general election

The governor also advised Christian leaders not to allow politicians to draw the body of Christ into politics, especially with the campaign against the same faith ticket

Rivers state - The governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, has boasted that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will win all elective positions in the state in the forthcoming 2023 general election.

He stated this during a thanksgiving service and dedication of the PDP campaigns in the state, Channels TV reported.

Governor Wike says PDP will win all positions in Rivers state. Photo credit: Gov Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON

Wike who leads the G5 Governors, the aggrieved PDP governors, said the thanksgiving and dedication service is for the state-level elections, implying that he is not shifted ground on the decision not to work for the party at the presidential level.

Why campaigning for PDP in Rivers will be easier - Wike

Speaking further, Governor Wike said the PDP's campaign in Rivers state will be made easier because of his administration’s achievements.

He also defended his decision to sign executive orders on the use of public facilities for campaigns and his party’s decision to challenge the conduct of primaries by opposition parties.

2023 elections: Wike advises religious leaders

Governor Wike further urged leaders of the Church not to allow politicians to draw the body of Christ into politics, especially with the campaign against the same faith ticket.

He said while he is not a proponent of a same-faith ticket, those campaigning against such should equally condemn the plan to retain the presidency in one geopolitical zone as against the spirit of equity, fairness and justice.

