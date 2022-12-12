Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo has assured the good people of Anambra state of safety ahead of Yuletide

The governor of Anambra, gave this assurance while reacting to the recent security threats circulating in the state

Soludo, former CBN governor also hinted at what the state is doing to tackle insecurity in a modern way

Anambra Governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, has insisted that the state was safe for those returning home for the Yuletide season and beyond.

This was as the governor dismissed a viral message circulating in the state, which had warned Christmas returnees to avoid certain roads claiming they had been taken over by criminals.

Governor Charles Soludo has assured Anambra residents of safety during the yuletide and beyond. Photo credit: Charles Chukwuma Soludo

Source: Twitter

Soludo assured the people that his government was making every effort to ensure that Anambra was secured during the forthcoming Yuletide, The Punch reported.

What Anambra is doing to tackle insecurity, Soludo reveals

The governor said that besides checkpoints and security patrols, the state was also putting technology and other mechanisms to enable people to report criminals timely enough for immediate action, Vanguard added.

These were contained in a press statement by the governor’s press secretary, Christian Aburime, on Sunday, December 11.

He said the state was leveraging technology to make it possible for people to make distress calls and share messages and videos of incidents that will enhance security response and services.

