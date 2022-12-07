In what could be described as a big achievement is an 18-year-old man who has become the youngest Black Mayor in the United States after winning election

Jaylen Smith was elected the mayor of Earle, Arkansas, on Tuesday night, Dec. 6, becoming the youngest Black mayor in the United States

Jaylen Smith has become the youngest Black mayor in the United States after being elected in a runoff election.

As reported by Vanguard newspaper, Smith, 18, defeated Nemi Matthews Sr. in a runoff election to emerge the mayor of Earle, Arkansas.

Jaylen Smith is the youngest black mayor in the U.S. after winning the election in Earle, Arkansas. Photo credit: Alexander Umeakubuike

Source: Facebook

How Smith emerged as the youngest Mayor

Smith had 218 votes, compared to Matthews’ 139, according to election results.

Smith announced his win in a Facebook post, saying:

“Citizens of Earle, Arkansas, it’s official!! I am your newly elected Mayor of Earle, Arkansas… ‘It’s Time to Build a Better Chapter of Earle, Arkansas.’ I would like to thank all my supporters for stepping up getting people to the polls. I am truly grateful for you all.”

Analyst says Osinbajo’s visit will bolster Nigeria-Vietnam economic ties

A public affairs analyst, Seyi Gesinde has declared that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, visit to the Socialist Republic of Vietnam will lead Nigeria’s drive to bolster joint economic ties, and open a new vista of opportunity to boost Nigeria’s exports, among other gains.

Gesinde stated that Osinbajo’s visit to Vietnam during this period Nigeria is reshaping its national economic plans to favour local productions is a good idea.

He noted that the exportation of Nigeria's products will fetch more foreign earnings while reducing costs locally to help Nigerians’ personal economies.

US Senate passes landmark bill protecting same-gender marriage

Following the abolition of aborti*n by the United States Supreme Court, the US Senate, in a bid to avoid the dissolution of same-gender marriage, passed a bill protecting it.

The bill was passed on Tuesday, November 29, at the senate following a unanimous vote from both the ruling and opposition party lawmakers.

Confirming the passage of the bill, United States President Joe Biden said:

“With today’s bipartisan Senate passage of the Respect for Marriage Act, the United States is on the brink of reaffirming a fundamental truth: love is love, and Americans should have the right to marry the person they love.”

Source: Legit.ng