There was drama at the Nigerian Senate on Thursday, December 1, after the minister of humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development, Sadiya Farouq, informed senators that the N206 billion found in the ministry’s budget was for the purchase of military equipment.

ThisDay reports that the minister had earlier disowned any involvement with such an amount of money while stating that it was inserted into the budget by the finance ministry without her knowledge.

Sadiya Farouq told the Senate committee that the suspicious N206 billion found in her ministry's budget is form the purchase of military equipment. Photo: Sadiya Farouq

Following this, the senators had invited Farouq and her colleague in the finance ministry but Zainab Ahmed failed to appear before the senate to clear the dust raised over the mysterious budget item.

However, at the resumed budget defence on Thursday, Farouq told the lawmakers that her team at the ministry did not understand the item on the budget when they first saw it.

She said:

"On the N206 billion, when we saw it, we didn’t understand what it was meant for because the explanation wasn’t clear.

“If you put N206 billion in Humanitarian Affairs Ministry’s budget and the narration is the purchase of military equipment, definitely something is wrong.

“That’s why I said I’m not going to say anything about it until we get clarification from the Ministry of Finance. If we had requested N206 billion for a different project and then in the appropriation bill, it is reading something else, we will not own it.”

Confusion over the insertion of N206 billion in the ministry's budget

Further pressing for clarification, the senators inquired from Farouq whether she requested N206 billion for another project, but it arrived with another narration.

To this she replied:

“It is not exactly that way, and that’s why we need that clarity from finance ministry”.

