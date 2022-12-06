Chatham House, also known as the Royal Institute of International Affairs, is an independent policy institute headquartered in London

Its stated mission is to provide commentary on world events and offer solutions to global challenges

On Monday, December 5, Bola Tinubu was the guest of the institute, but deviated from the norms the place is known for

London - All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu was at Chatham House on Monday, December 5 to speak on his plans for Nigerians if elected in 2023.

The event which was televised live on national television had many Nigerians glued on their screens.

Tinubu addressed his audience for 15 minutes than assigned questions to his cronies. Photo credit: @OfficialABAT

Source: Twitter

However, in a move that shocked many Nigerians, the APC presidential candidate delegated some of the questions he was asked to members of his delegation.

Legit.ng lists the 7 APC chieftains who answered questions on behalf of Tinubu at the parley.

1. Babajide Sanwo-Olu

The incumbent Lagos state governor took the question on youth inclusion in politics and governance at the event. Before the governor answered the question, Tinubu hailed Sanwo-Olu, saying he (the state chief executive) is continuing with his personal legacy in Lagos.

2. Femi Gbajabimila

The Speaker of the House of Representatives answered a question on national defence at the event on behalf of Tinubu. According to the Speaker, the plans of Tinubu on the subject matter are consistent with the policies of the ruling APC.

3. Betta Edu

She is the national women leader of the APC. But beyond that, Edu is a thorough health-care professional who became popular during her stint as the commissioner of health in Cross River state. She answered the question on health on behalf of Tinubu.

4. Dele Alake

The former Lagos state commissioner of information answered the question on oil theft after it was assigned to him by Tinubu. Hours later, Alake was on Channels Television, justifying Tnubu's mode of answering the questions through his surrogates.

5. Ben Ayade

Tinubu assigned the question on youth development and inclusion to the Cross River state governor. It is not clear why the governor was assigned to answer the question as he hasn't demonstrated reasonable efforts in empowering youths in his domain.

6. Nasir El-Rufai

Another mistake by Tinubu as the Kaduna governor was assigned to answer the question on security while a former Chief of Army Staff, Abdulrahman Dambazau was in the entourage of the former Lagos state governor. Under El-Rufai's government, over 1, 000 Kaduna residents were killed in 2021 alone.

7. Wale Edun

An economic guru and former commissioner of finance in Lagos state, he was assigned the question on job creation.

Edun said the Tinubu administration would essentially be about private sector-driven economic growth, and foreign direct investment would also be key in that process.

2023: Go home and take a deserved rest, Atiku’s aide tells Tinubu

Meanwhile, Phrank Shaibu, the special assistant to Atiku Abubakar on public communications has described Tinubu's recent outing at Chatham House as disgraceful.

The media aide to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate advised Tinubu to quit the race, go home and rest.

Shaibu also expressed disgust that Tinubu could not respond to questions on healthcare and the economy despite claiming to have developed Lagos.

2023: Dele Momodu accuses APC of 'window-dressing' Tinubu for president

On his part, the director, strategic communications of the PDP presidential campaign council, Chief Dele Momodu rated the performance of Tinubu at Chatham House as poor.

Momodu in an article sent to Legit.ng on Tuesday, December 6 chided Tinubu over what he described as 'his less than impressive engagement with his audience at the Chatham House.'

The renowned publisher slammed the handlers of the former Lagos state governor for causing the nation a huge embarrassment on a global stage.

Source: Legit.ng