Judicial workers across the federation have been rewarded with a bumper salary increase and welfare package

The attorney-general of the federation and minister of justice, Abubakar Malami, announced this on Friday, November 18

This is coming after he hailed Governor Nyesom Wike for his key role in infrastructural development in Rivers state

Rivers, Port Harcourt - President Muhammadu Buhari has approved an enhanced salary and welfare scheme for judicial officers in Nigeria.

The good news was shared by the attorney-general of the federation and minister of justice, Abubakar Malami, on Friday, November 18, at the commissioning of the Nabo Graham Douglas campus of the Nigerian Law school in Port Harcourt, Rivers state.

AGF Abubakar Malami announced the increment in the salary of judicial workers nationwide. Photo: Aso Rock Villa

Malami said:

"Let me use this opportunity to inform you that as part of the efforts to enhance the welfare of judicial officers, Mr President has recently approved an enhanced salary and welfare scheme for judicial officers."

Malami hails Governor Wike

Malami in his remark hailed the landmark project put together by Governor Nyesom Wike and his administration.

He acknowledged that Governor Wike has been able to set up landmark project that has been able to transform human and economic development across the state as well as forging socio-political alliances, promoting harmony.

He revealed that Governor Wike's exceptional prowess led to President Muhammadu Buhari discarding political sentiments and recognising excellence by conferring the Rivers state governor with the Nigerian excellence award in public service.

Malami said his exceptional leadership role in the delivery of legacy infrastructural projects in Rivers and beyond earned him the coveted award from the presidency.

Source: Legit.ng