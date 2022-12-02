The presidential campaign director-general of the Labour Party, Doyin Okupe is still a member of the party, the national leadership declared

Following his suspension at his ward in the Ogun state chapter, the party said the process of his ouster was unconstitutional

The national leadership of the party said the Ogun state arm did not follow the tenets of the party in settling dispute

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

FCT, Abuja - The national leadership of the Labour Party (LP) has declared the decision of the Ogun state chapter to suspend its chieftain, Doyin Okupe, null and void.

Making this declaration in Abuja on Friday, December 2, the party’s national secretary, Umar Farouk, said the decision was unconstitutional.

The labour party national secretary, Umar Farouk said the party remains united and in full support of Doyin Okupe. Photo: @NgLabour

Source: Twitter

As reported by The Nigerian Tribune, Farouk disclosed that the Ogun state chapter of the party did not follow statutory tenets in carrying out the ouster of the director-general of the Labour Party presidential campaign council.

He revealed that the Labour Party has a policy and style of treating disputes within the party, and the Ogun state arm failed to utilise such modalities.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Farouk said:

“Therefore the suspension of Dr Doyin Okupe from the Ogun State chapter is null and void. He still remains the card-carrying member of the Labour Party and the Director General of the Presidential campaign council.”

Labour Party solidly united, says Farouk

Meanwhile, Farouk reiterated that the party remains united while dismissing news making the rounds that there is friction in the party.

He said the party would continue to support Okupe as he will continue to lead the party’s presidential campaign council.

Farouk said there was no time that the Ogun state arm or the subjects in the Ogun state chapter issued a formal complaint to the national leadership of the party before issuing an unlawful suspension of the Labour Party chieftain.

Recall that Legit.ng had earlier reported that Okupe, alongside 11 other members, were shown the exit door of the party for failing to pay their dues.

It was gathered that the Labour Party chieftain had a backlog of dues yet to be paid, which spread across six months.

This action was reported to have led to his ouster from the party, an issue the national leadership said it was unaware of.

Source: Legit.ng