It seems like Governor Ademola Adeleke started his administration on the wrong footing as he has been having some tough issues to deal with just days in office

Just recently, the Osun governor sacked some traditional rulers in his state enthroned by his predecessor, Adegboyega Oyetola

In reaction to this decision, kingmakers in Igbajo of Boluwaduro LGA have called on the governor not to cause a crisis in the town

Boluwaduro LGA, Osun - The Owa – In – Council and the Kingmakers in Igbajo, Boluwaduro Local Government, Osun state, have cautioned Governor Ademola Adeleke against precipitating a crisis in the ancient town while urging him to rather support them in ensuring that nothing disrupts the peace and tranquility that had, according to the chiefs, existed in Igbajo after the coronation of Oba Adegboyega Famodun, Famodun 111.

It will be recalled that Governor Adeleke had come up with six executive orders on Monday, November 28, that had since left the appointment of the new Aree of Iree, new Owa of Igbajo, and the new Akirun of Ikirun hanging in the balance.

The kingmakers have cautioned Adeleke about causing trouble in the town

They have also been ordered to vacate their respective palaces.

Legit.ng’s regional reporter in Osun, Sola Adetona, reports that the chiefs, Chief Obala Iloro of Igbajo, Chief Odofin Iloro of Igbajo, Chief Lemikan of Igbajo, Chief Odofin Igbajo of Igbajo, and Chief Saloro of Igbajo in a joint statement that was made available to the press on Monday night asserted that the process that produced the new king followed all laid down guidelines in the Owa of Igbajo Chieftaincy Declaration.

They added that the declaration that had been in operation in the town recognizes two lines; Omo Owa Oke (with nine ruling houses) and Omo Owa Isale (with seven ruling houses).

"What the Chieftaincy Declaration stipulates is that if the throne becomes vacant, it will be either the turn of Owa Oke or Owa Isale to fill the vacancy without specifying the order of rotation the ruling houses should follow.

"The Last Owa, Late Oba Engr. Olufemi Fasade, who joined his ancestors on the 23rd of December, 2020 was from the Owa Isale while it was only ruling houses from Owa Oke that were asked to bring forth Omo Oye before we picked the leading one amongst them.

"Please note that there was nowhere in the declaration that states that it is one ruling house or another that must be favoured but rather all the interested Princes were given a level -playing field before the emergence of a new Owa .

"And on the claim that the former Governor, Alh. Gboyega Oyetola appointed the king in his last week in office, this is not the first time such a thing will happen because he has the power and authority to take decisions until his last day in office.

"An example was the appointment of Orangun of Ila Orangun, Oba Abdulwahab Kayode Oyedotun, Bibire 1 at the twilight of the Gov. Adebisi Akande administration. The then outgoing governor, Chief Adebisi Akande had approved the appointment of Oba Abdulwahab Kayode Oyedotun, Bibire 1 four (4) days before the expiration of his tenure ( he was appointed on the 24th of May, 2003 while the administration left office on 29th of May, 2003). His predecessor Gov. Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola did not because of this annul the appointment’ the Igbajo chiefs said.

"And on the announcement of the appointment or selection of Oba Adegboyega Famodun, Famodun 111, nobody can say that a fly was hurt in Igbajo. We all accepted his choice because we know it is only God that chooses kings.

"The presentation of the Staff of Office followed three days after completion of traditional rites and Ipebi programme. Visitors to Igbajo on Thursday 24th of November, 2022 will clearly see the joy and happiness radiated within the town and its people; it was unprecedented", the statement said.

