Excited Nigerians in Atlanta besieged Peter Obi for pictures as the Labour Party presidential candidate arrived in the United States of America

Despite his status as a leading presidential candidate, the former Anambra state governor has been accessible to the Nigerian public in and out of the country

Obi is visiting the US again in less than three months as he visited the country in September for some speaking engagements

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Atlanta - Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of Labour Party has arrived in Atlanta, United States of America for personal engagements.

Peter Obi's popularity continues to soar even outside the shores of Nigeria. Photo credit: @PeterObi

Source: Facebook

The former Anambra state governor landed at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Wednesday morning, November 30.

Nigerians who saw Obi at the airport besieged him and took photos with him as he was all smiles after the long trip.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Obi had earlier visited Atlanta on Friday, September 2 where he spoke on Afro Economics and Government Policy with Columbia’s Africa Business Club.

The Labour Party presidential candidate is noted for traveling alone or with few associates and always have a light bag he carries himself.

Enemies fueling insecurity in Igboland to undermine Peter Obi, Ohanaeze says

Meanwhile, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, has decried the renewed killings in several parts of the southeast zone, saying it was a grand design by enemies of the region to stoke insecurity in order to undermine the aspiration of Obi.

Secretary-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Ambassador Okey Emuchay, made the allegation on Tuesday, November 29 at the inauguration of the new executive members of the Abia state chapter of the group.

He said Ohanaeze was convinced that the killings that took place at Eha-Amufu in Enugu state, last week, and the rising insecurity in Imo and Anambra states, were deliberately targeted to undermine the zone.

Peter Obi: PDP chairman in Russia backs Labour Party presidential candidate for president

Meanwhile, the chairman of Peoples Democratic Party in Russia and president, Nigerian Community Russia, Dr Maurice Okoli has declared support for Obi.

In a statement on Sunday, November 27, Dr Okoli said unlike the presidential candidates of the major political parties, Obi has no baggage.

Describing him as a man of impeccable character, Okoli a Senior Research Fellow institute for African studies Academy of Sciences Russia and CEO Markol Group Russia, urged Nigerians to vote for Obi at the 2023 presidential election.

Source: Legit.ng