FCT, Abuja - The Association of Ebonyi Indigenes Socio-Cultural In the Diaspora (AEISCID) has commended the Catholic Bishop of Abakaliki diocese, Most Rev. Prof. Peter Chukwu Nworie for his recent comments concerning the 2023 general elections.

The AEISCID commended the Bishop for his courage demonstrated in counseling the body of Christ in general and the Catholic community in particular on the choices before them in the 2023 general elections.

The Ebonyi indigenes, however warned against unnecessary attack on the Bishop for his stance on the polls.

The Catholic Bishop was seen in a viral video where he encouraged the Church to pray for the kind of leaders with the positive qualities Ebonyi deserves and those that electorates must reject in February and March 2023 general elections.

The sermon was said to have been delivered at the occasion of the commemoration of the 2022 'Christ the King' day at St. Theresa's Catholic Church, Abakaliki, Ebonyi state capital.

Responding to the viral video through a statement on Tuesday, November 29, President General of the AEISCID, Amb. Pascal Oluchchukwu, urged Ebonyi indigenes to listen to the voice of wisdom which the Bishop represents.

Oluchukwu said:

“To our fancy, the Bishop also went further to summarize some of the bad policies and actions affecting the Ebonyi masses which our association has been hammering on in various media platforms since particularly the re-election of the current government in power in the state.

“For us at AEISCID, we only feel elated that for once, someone in the calibre of the Catholic Bishop mustered the courage to brace the odds and lived up to the Canonical ordinance of the ancient Church where even Christ spoke truth to power and concerned authorities.

“Though subjected to various forms of psychological pressure, Saint Thomas More, like modern Bishop Nworie refused to compromise, never forsaking the constant fidelity to legitimate authority and institutions which has now distinguished him.”

While commending Bishop Chukwu Nworie stand, Oluchukwu urged all Ebonyi electorates to take the gospel for what it is- reject every political party's candidates that has contributed in the deep mess that Ebonyi has been plunged into it.

The group added:

“The Umahi government which was never directly mentioned or referred to in the said viral video should not attempt or even contemplate an attack of any sort on Our Lord Bishop for merely living up to his canonical responsibility of leading his congregants aright.”

