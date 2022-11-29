First Lady Aisha Buhari continued her silence over the arrest of Aminu Mohammed, a 500-level student of Federal University, Dutse Jigawa

Muhammad took to his Twitter handle some months ago to criticise the First Lady sarcastically

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), in a lengthy statement, tendered an apology to the First Lady

FCT, Abuja - Following the detention of Aminu Mohammed, a 500-level student of Federal University, Dutse Jigawa, who critiqued the First Lady, Aisha Buhari, the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has apologised on his behalf.

As reported by The Nation, the student association, in a statement issued on Tuesday, November 29, by its president, Usman Barambu, appealed for the release of Muhammad from police custody.

The image of First Lady, Aisha Buhari accompanied the tweet of Aminu Muhammad who seemed to be body-shaming her. Photo: @aminullahie

Source: Twitter

In its statement, NANS described Muhammad's arrest as an unlawful arrest stating that his whereabouts were unknown until it was discovered that he was arrested and moved to the police station in Wuse Zone 2, Abuja.

The union said Muhammad's action was "just like normal way angry citizens have different ways of expression on social media."

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

NANS alleges unlawful brutalisation of Muhammad at Aso Villa

As contained in the statement, the NANS president alleged that Muhammad was also taken to the state house in Abuja, where the Nigerian police brutalised him.

He said:

"on the orders of Aisha Buhari, he was unlawfully detained at a police facility at Wuse Zone II till date.

"I, alongside our team of lawyers, met with Mohammed at the police facility where he confirmed the incident to me. Until now, Mohammed has not been arraigned by any competent court of law or granted bail by the police."

NANS apologise to Aisha Buhari

However, the leadership of NANS apologised on behalf of Muhammad, stating that leaders and public officers should be able to overlook criticism, Punch reported.

The Leadership of NANS also urged the Nigerian Police to give an explanation for kidnapping Muhammad instead of following the statutory procedure of arresting him.

While explaining that Muhammad has suffered various degrees of injuries, the NANS president said:

"We call on the police as a matter of national interest and urgency to release Mohammed unconditionally or be prepared to face the Nigerian students."

Source: Legit.ng