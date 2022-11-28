The high rate of Nigerians migrating to the United Kingdom has been described as a normal development.

President Buhari's spokesperson made this known on Sunday, November 27, during an interview on a live telecast.

He said many Nigerians still love the country and will never leave no matter how things may turn out

FCT, Abuja - Femi Adesina, the presidential spokesperson to President Muhammadu Buhari says there is nothing wrong with Nigerians wanting to leave the country for the United Kingdom, the United States, and other parts of the western world.

He stated this on Sunday, November 27 during an interview on the popular Channel's Television program "Sunday Politics."

Femi Adesina said President Buhari cannot be blamed for the high rate of Nigerians migrating to the United Kingdom. Photo: Segun Adeyemi

When he was told by the host that over 70, 000 Nigerians left for the United Kingdom in the last seven months, Mr. Adesina said it was not a problem and that the administration of his principal was not the reason.

He said:

"The average Nigerian had always wanted to leave the country and believes the grass is greener on the other side.

Mr Adesina argued some Nigerians will not leave the country no matter the situation on the ground while noting that anybody who believes in migrating legally to another can better their lives should go by all means necessary.

He said:

“If you think migrating regularly is good for you, all well and good. By all means, go. Some people will never leave Nigeria no matter how things are. For every person that leaves, there are 100 people that want to stay."

On the issue of oil theft in Nigeria, Femi Adesina revealed that the federal government is ready to prosecute anyone indicted in the saga.

He said:

“One thing this administration will not do is to begin to name people carelessly and recklessly.”

Source: Legit.ng