A Federal High Court I, sitting in Yola, Adamawa state's capital city has annulled the primary for Adamawa Central Senatorial District, conducted by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The decision of the court comes after the Speaker of the Adamawa state House of Assembly, Aminu Iya-Abbas, won the party's primary election.

In his ruling on Monday, November 28, Justice Abdulaziz Anka, voided the senatorial primary elections for Adamawa Central conducted by the PDP.

Anka's ruling follows a suit filed by Mohammed Modibbo versus the opposition party and four others.

The judge held that the participation of the fourth defendant, who doubles as the chairman, of Governing Council Adamawa State University, Auwal Tukur, as a political appointee without compliance with the new Electoral Act 2022 violated the process.

Anka further ruled that such participation renders the entire process which is hereby nullified.

His words:

"The only issue proved before the court is as regards the fourth defendant’s engagement in the primary election conducted, him being a political appointee i.e chairman governing council Adamawa State University, Mubi, accordingly, the entire process is hereby nullified by this honourable court.

"The consequence, of which the party, will not be able to field a candidate for the general election come 2023 because of substantial non-compliance with the Electoral Act 2022. This is the consequential judgement of the court, against the entire political party and it’s members.”

Iya-Abbas at the PDP primary had defeated Tukur, the son of the former chairman of the PDP, Babamga Tukur and five other aspirants to clinch the ticket for Adamawa Central Senatorial District.

Dissatisfied with the outcome of the primary, Modibbo filed a suit challenging the conduct of the primaries, especially whether Auwal Tukur, as a political appointee did not resign his appointment, was eligible to participate in the primaries.

Thus the court in its ruling voided the election on the grounds that Tukur’s participation, in the senatorial primary conducted by the PDP, violated the Electoral Act 2022.

