The APC presidential campaign council has denied apologising to the former Cross River governor for mistakenly using his photo in a Tinubu documentary

Bayo Onanuga, the director of Media and Publicity of the Council, said he did not authorise the purported statement regarding the apology

Onanuga urged the media and members of the public to disregard the statement as a fake news designed to create confusion and mislead the public

FCT, Abuja - The Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has denied apologizing to the former Governor of Cross Rivers state, Donald Duke, for an error in the use of his picture in a documentary on the party's flagbearer, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng on Monday, November 28, the director of Media and Publicity of the Council, Bayo Onanuga, said that a purported apology statement currently in circulation credited to him did not originate from him.

"We want to categorically state that the Directorate of Media and Publicity of the APC Presidential Campaign Council did not authorise the said statement and Mr. Onanuga didn't issue any statement on behalf of the campaign council and our principal, Asiwaju Tinubu today.

"We urge the media and members of the public to disregard the statement as a fake news designed to create confusion and mislead the public," the statement read.

