The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has again urged the federal government to fulfil its promises

The union's chapter at the University of Ibadan (UI) staged a peaceful protest seeking their entitlement

Chairman of the union at UI, Professor Ayoola Akinwole, said the federal government is trying to destroy public universities

On Monday, members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), the University of Ibadan branch, protested what they described as a failure of the federal government to meet the agreement with the union.

In a viral video sighted by Legit.ng on social media, members of the union were seen parading the streets of Ibadan with banners, placards, and megaphones protesting for government to fulfill their promise regarding the last meeting between both parties that led to the resumption of lecturers.

ASUU may be on the verge of another strike following a recent fallout with the federal government over the payment of half-salary. Photo: ASUU

"Our protest against FG is for the victimisation of our members" - ASUU

As reported by Daily Independent, the chairman of the union at the University of Ibadan, Professor Ayoola Akinwole, said the peaceful protest was against the victimisation of its members by the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The union’s chairman said:

“Since 23 December 2020, these items of the MOA have not been honoured and implemented by the government, leading to the declaration of strike action by ASUU on 14 February 2022.

“The Government, rather than swinging into action to resolve the issues, embarked on playing politics with the lives of Nigerians and moved quickly to stop the payment of ASUU-members’ASUU-members’ salaries for seven months, leading to starvation and death of some members of the Union.”

Akinwole said the protest was necessary and that the federal government was trying to destroy public universities.

