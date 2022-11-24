Senator Aishatu Ahmed Binani has been reinstated as the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Adamawa state by an appeal court in Yola, the state capital.

Justice Tani Yusuf Hassan, in a 3-man panel, cancelled the judgment of the federal high court that sacked Binani as the candidate of APC in the 2023 governorship election in Adamawa state.

The appeal court ordered the ruling party to resubmit Binani's name as its governorship candidate to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

On October 14, a federal high court sitting in Yola nullified the APC governorship primary election that produced Binani over irregularities.

Justice Abdul-Aziz Anka of the high court declared the APC election which took place on May 26 2022 null and void and annulled the victory of Binani as the winner of the primary.

Anka further said that the APC cannot field any candidate in the 2023 governorship election in the state.

But Justice Hassan said the suit filed by the originating summons was presented before the court of appeal with 8 issues for determination as well as 2 questions to answer.

The court then cleared that 5 of the 8 issues before it were dismissed while 3 others were resolved to favour the appellant (Binani).

Before her sack, Binani is the only female governorship candidate in Nigeria's 2023 governorship election.

Her emergence has been described as historic and heroic as she defeated Nuru Ribadu, the pioneer chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and Jibrilla Bindow, a former governor of the state.

Hundreds of women in the state have stage protests over the high court judgment, alleging some gender bias in the court's decision.

Source: Legit.ng