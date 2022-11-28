The court has decided the fate of Ahmed Lawan in its recent ruling regarding the candidate of the All Progressives Congress for Yobe North Senatorial District

In a fresh ruling on Monday, November 28, the Court of Appeal affirmed Bashir Sheriff Machina as the APC senatorial candidate for Yobe North in 2023

Meanwhile, the court also ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to publish his name accordingly

A report by The Punch has it that the Court of Appeal in Abuja has affirmed Bashir Machina as the authentic candidate of the All Progressives Congress for Yobe North Senatorial District.

The court, on Monday, November 28, upheld the judgment of the Federal High Court sitting in Damaturu, Yobe State, which held that Senate President Ahmad Lawan was not the APC candidate for Yobe North Senatorial District in the 2023 elections.

Appeal court's ruling on Monday

Justice Monica Dongban-Mensen, who presided over a three-man panel, gave the affirmation in an appeal by Lawan, challenging the decision of Justice Fadimatu Aminu of the Federal High Court Damaturu, which had on September 28, 2022, declared Machina as the winner of the primary election organised by the APC in May 2022, while Lawan opted to contest the presidential primary election organised by the APC on June 9.

The appellate court, in a judgement, dismissed Lawan’s appeal as lacking in merit, Vanguard reported.

It will be recalled that while Lawan, picked the presidential form of the APC and participated in the primary election that was won by Senator Ahmed Bola Tinubu, Machina contested and won his bid to takeover as the candidate of the party for the senatorial contest.

Meanwhile, the senate president, Ahmed Lawan, has been accused of speaking out of both sides of his mouth following the legal tussle over the Yobe North senatorial ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The APC campaign organization for the senatorial candidate, Bashir Machina, accused Lawan of speaking with a double mouth on Wednesday, November 9, Sahara Reporters reported.

Lawan had publicly ruled out a plan to appeal the decision of the federal high court in Damaturu, the Yobe state capital, which declared Machina as the winner of the APC Yobe north senatorial primary winner.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Senate President Ahmed Lawan has failed to make up INEC's final list of the senatorial candidates from Yobe state.

Lawan and Godswill Akpabio from Akwa Ibom has been in the same shoe after contesting for the APC presidential ticket, where Bola Tinubu emerged as the winner.

The Yobe-born senator has been in the house of assembly since 1999, and his failure to secure the ticket in court would mark the end of over 2 decades of legislative relevance.

