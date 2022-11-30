A Nigerian man, whose name is yet to be known, has decried the loss of honesty and truth that Nigeria has lost over time

The man made a video of himself at a London farm where he bought eggs and had to put the money in a box where the eggs were displayed because the seller was not there

Speaking in the Yoruba language, the man urged Nigerians to inculcate honesty and truth in their lifestyle, adding that that was how our forefathers lived their lives and things were better

London, UK - A Nigerian man has gone viral on Instagram after making a video of himself at a London farm, lamenting that honesty that Nigerians don't have exists in London.

The man whose name is yet to be known said he visited the London farm to pick up a generator he bought, adding that at the farm, eggs were displayed for sale without the seller or anybody around.

However, it was written on the box where the eggs were displayed that buyers should pick the eggs and keep the money in the box.

The Nigerian man then said this is the trust and honesty that Nigeria has lost, adding that this was how our forefathers spend their lives, displaying bananas in calabash on the roadside, buyers would pick and put the money there and life was at peace with them.

Speaking in Yoruba, the man said things would be better in Nigeria if everyone can be honest and truthful to themselves, and the country at large.

How Nigeria can look like London

He then urged Nigerians to embrace honesty and truth in their day-to-day activities so that the country can move forward.

Sharing the video on his Instagram page, social media influencer, Tunde Ednut, doubt if such things can ever happen in Nigeria.

He said:

"CAN THIS EVER HAPPEN IN NIGERIA? Just asking respectfully."

See the video below:

