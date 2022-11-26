A new upgrade has been added to the popular online accountability app, iFollowTheMoney

The new upgrade now has features that allow users to operate the app in six different languages

Similarly, the iFollowTheMoney platform allows 10 African countries to track and monitor the spending of government projects in their country

FCT, Abuja - Ahead of the 2023 general election, Hamzat Lawal, the executive director of Connected Development (CODE), says Nigeria's democracy is at risk.

He made this known in Abuja on Friday, November 25, at the launching of the upgrade of the iFollowTheMoney government accountability website and application.

The upgrade of the iFollowTheMoney platforms enables new features like the inclusion of six new languages for the gratification of its users. Photo: Segun Adeyemi

Lawal said the high rate of corruption by the agents of democracy is becoming worrisome as they have been found wanting to deliver the true essence of democracy.

He said:

"Just a few days ago, the minister of humanitarian affairs (Sadiya Umar Farouq) said that trillions was earmarked under her MDAs and she knows nothing about it. We know that the national assembly has summoned the minister of finance and this is why we do what we do."

10 African countries can now track government projects

The newly upgraded iFollowTheMoney platform is said to be targeting 7 million people across ten African countries: Ethiopia, Cameron, The Gambia, Zimbabwe, Nigeria, Malawi, Kenya, Liberia, South Sudan, and Cape Verde.

The new platform now has features where text can be displayed in six languages (Arabic, French, Amharic, Swahili, Portuguese, and English) for the gratification of its users.

The iFollowTheMoney platform is an online community for individuals seeking to track government activities and projects to hold their government accountable.

The platforms come in a web format and a veritable mobile application format for easy access to smartphone users.

Hamzat Lawal to present iFollowTheMoney model to world leaders in Germany

Meanwhile, millions of Nigerian youths are excelling at home and abroad in their various endeavours across the globe.

One of such young Nigerians is an activist who has been tracking government spending and international aid in Africa.

The advocacy-based initiative that tracks and advocates for proper utilization of funds will now be presented to a global audience.

