FCT, Abuja - The federal high court in Abuja says it will give its final judgement on who becomes the legit gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun state on Thursday, December 1.

As reported by the Daily Independent newspaper, this decision was made known on Thursday, November 24, by the presiding Justice Inyang Ekwo.

Lawal is praying to the federal high court to nullify the election that produced Adebutu as the guber candidate of the PDP in Ogun state. Photo: Hon. Oladipupo Adebutu, Jimi Lawal

The two aspirants protesting the legitimacy of the governorship ticket are Otunba Jimi Adebisi Lawal and Oladipupo Adebutu.

Ola Olanipekun (SAN), alongside Kanu Agabi (SAN), represented Jimmy Lawal, while the counsel to the PDP and Oladipupo Adebutu was Chris Uche (SAN).

However, counsel to Lawal, Kanu Agabi, urged the court to grant his client's request, a motion that the opposition counsel, Uche, kicked against on three grounds.

How it all started

Legit.ng gathered that Lawal participated in the May 25 primary election as an aspirant for the PDP, where he lost to Adebutu.

Lawal, who was not pleased with the election's outcome, alleged that his counterpart had cheated by using a fraudulent delegate list to conduct the election.

The aggrieved Lawal, on this premise, sued for legal action asking the court to declare the election invalid and for another election to be conducted with a proper and authentic delegate list.

Meanwhile, an earlier judgement by Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the federal high court in Abuja on July 29 struck out the prayers of the aggrieved Lawal on the premise that his application lacked merit.

According to the judgement of Justice Taiwo, the matter was a domestic affair and should be resolved within the party.

Recall that the apex court, in a lead judgment by Justice Ibrahim Saulawa, had ordered a speedy hearing of the suit after holding that the Federal High Court has jurisdiction to hear the matter.

