Senator Emmanuel Bwacha has been reinstated as the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Taraba state by an appeal court in Yola, Adamawa state capital.

Justice Tani Yusuf, who led the 3-man panel on Thursday, November 24, set aside the earlier judgment of the federal high court in Jalingo, Taraba state capital.

A federal high court in Jalingo has on September 20, nullified APC primary election that produced Bwacha as the APC governorship candidate in the 2023 election.

