Just a few months before the 2023 general election, the APC national chairman Abdullahi Adamu has expressed doubt over INEC's capacity for electronic transmission of results

The national chairman of the ruling party said it is not every part of Nigeria is well covered in terms of the internet just as he also pointed out the unstable power supply

The lead opposition party, PDP, however, chided the APC chairman, saying the ruling party was afraid BVAS would limit rigging in 2023

FCT, Abuja - Senator Abdullahi Adamu, the national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has raised concerns over the proposed use of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) for the 2023 general elections.

The Punch reported that Adamu expressed his reservation over BVAS when a delegation of the Commonwealth for the 2023 general elections paid a courtesy visit to the party secretariat in Abuja on Wednesday, November 23.

Senator Abdullahi Adamu, APC national chairman, raised concerns over INEC's proposed use of BVAS for the 2023 general elections. Photo credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Legit.ng gathers that the APC chairman said he doubted if the introduction of BVAS for the transmission of elections in real time would produce a fair result for the nation in the 2023 elections.

"To transmit results to all parts of the country, I’m not sure that the network covers it; I know that even in parts of Abuja there is no network, and we have from now until February when in substantial parts of the country there is no electricity.

“INEC must assure us 100 per cent that as of when they are due to transmit results, they are ready because they spoke about recharging batteries. But we heard in previous elections when it said it couldn’t recharge," Adamu was quoted as saying.

BVAS: Unstable power supply may affect INEC's innovation, APC secretary says

The APC National Organising Secretary, Suleiman Argungu, expressed similar fear as he identified an unstable power supply as one of the obstacles facing the INEC's innovation.

Argungu also used his home state, Kebbi, as an example of an area where such technology could experience some hitches.

“…For example, my state, Kebbi, which borders two countries. You can’t get people easily on the networks of Nigeria, Glo, MTN, and Airtel. If you want to get them, you have to use the numbers of the other countries to reach them. So, during the election, I don’t see how the transmission of results will work," he said.

APC's statement on BVAS: PDP reacts

Reacting, the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chided the APC national chairman for questioning INEC’s ability to transmit the 2023 results in real-time from polling units to a central server.

The spokesperson for the party, Debo Ologunagba, said the ruling party was already jittery knowing that with the BVAS, its chances of rigging the polls would be limited.

He said BVAS was used in Ekiti and Osun states and the process was adjudged to be credible.

BVAS: Nigerians react to APC chairman's statement

Onye-jakota Obodozie said on Facebook:

"I said it before and am saying it again. Apart from corruption, rigging and manipulations, tell me what's giving APC and PDP hope, especially APC candidates after they have openly failed Nigerians.

"Even those who couldn't remember the name of their political party and others who can not unity their various party problems are all hoping to win presidential election. INEC should do the needful because any plans or planned manipulation in favours of any political party will be disastrous."

Ibukun Folarin said:

"APC wants to set Nigeria on fire, I have always maintained that they can't win a free and fair contest, even they claim they have structure across the length and breath of the country, INEC and Nigerians at large must work together to resist any attempt by the APC to tamper with the standard of 2023 election...we want instant transmission of election results, BVAS must be used................"

Bashir Ibrahim said:

"This transmission of election result cannot stand. Our technological level does not reach that standard. Hackers will deter any INEC's efforts. As such, deploying such a method could be democratic s*uicide.

"Let's continue to transmit result manually fending when we are technologically matured."

Hilary Ogar said:

"He is concerned and fearful because with the system APC will be out of existence cleanly."

2023 Election: INEC makes bold statement ahead of polls, gives update on BVAS

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the Osun state Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of INEC, Dr Mutiu Agboke, reassured Nigerians that the 2023 general elections would be fair and credible.

He revealed that all votes would count contrary to the usual public innuendo of election pre-counting.

Agboke stated that the advent of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) will make it impossible for anyone or any institution to manipulate figures during the 2023 polls.

Source: Legit.ng